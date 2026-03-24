OpenAI warns partnership with Microsoft could jeopardize its business

OpenAI has warned that its close relationship with Microsoft could pose a risk to its business. The warning was made in a financial document similar to an IPO prospectus, which the company shared with potential investors during its recent record financing round. The document included sections titled "Risks Related to the Transaction" and "Risks Related to our Business."

Financial dependency Heavy reliance on Microsoft In the document, OpenAI stressed its heavy reliance on Microsoft for funding and computing resources. The company said, "Microsoft is responsible for a substantial portion of our financing and compute." The document also warned that any changes or termination of its commercial partnership with Microsoft could adversely affect OpenAI's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition.

IPO strategy IPO preparations and investor commitments Despite the risks, OpenAI is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the firm at up to $1 trillion. The listing is expected in the second half of 2026, according to Reuters. As part of its IPO strategy, the company is working with banking partners to secure an additional $10 billion in commitments from a wider range of investors.

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