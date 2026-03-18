The move is aimed at promoting financial responsibility

Want job in government banks? You need healthy credit score

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:51 pm Mar 18, 202607:51 pm

What's the story

A new requirement under the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), requires job aspirants to ensure a healthy credit history at the time of joining participating public sector banks in India. The move is aimed at promoting financial responsibility among employees dealing with public funds. However, it is not applicable to those without any credit history. This policy change is part of IBPS's Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for participating banks.