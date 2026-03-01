Why Raytheon Technologies (RTX) stock just hit a new high

RTX crushed its most recent quarterly earnings, beating expectations with $1.55 per share and pulling in $24.24 billion revenue—a solid 12% jump from 2025. Analysts are still optimistic, giving it a "Moderate Buy" rating and targeting around $199.50 per share.

Geopolitical tensions and their impact on defense stocks

Tensions overseas have spiked oil prices and disrupted shipping, which has boosted defense stocks across the board—RTX included.

With another earnings report coming up April 28, 2026, all eyes are on how this momentum plays out next quarter.