RBI conducts ₹1L crore VRR auction to enhance banking liquidity

The average daily net absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), an indicator of liquidity in the banking system, rose from ₹1.2 lakh crore in July 2026 to ₹5.8 lakh crore in August, and further to ₹7.8 lakh crore in September.

According to the latest RBI data, surplus liquidity in the banking system has come down to ₹1,85,873 crore as of October 18, 2026.