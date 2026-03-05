Why RIL stock is gaining amid Middle East tensions
Reliance Industries shares climbed 3% on Thursday, bouncing back from a recent slump.
The boost comes as Middle East tensions threaten oil supplies, and Reliance—being a major global refiner—stands to benefit if supply disruptions push up refining margins.
Investors see rare entry point as stock trades cheaper
With RIL's stock trading cheaper than its usual average (P/E ratio at 16.8x vs. 23.9x), some investors see this as a rare entry point.
Plus, foreign investor interest has dipped since 2021, which could mean more upside if sentiment shifts.
Analysts upbeat on RIL's prospects given current global situation
Tensions in Iran could block key oil routes and spike diesel prices, directly helping Reliance's profit margins thanks to its high diesel output.
While there are risks like possible windfall taxes, analysts still feel upbeat about RIL's prospects given the current global situation.