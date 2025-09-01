Why shares of Eternal are buzzing on Monday

Eternal is showing serious growth: over the past year, annual revenue soared to ₹20,243 crore (from ₹12,114 crore in FY24) and yearly net profit grew to ₹527 crore. Earnings per share also improved. The company's zero debt and high market valuation are keeping investors interested.

New subsidiary and 3 orders boost company's prospects

Eternal just added Blinkit Foods as a new subsidiary and received three orders from the Joint Commissioner, Appeals-4, Bengaluru.

Plus, its latest AGM was held and results were submitted.

These moves are contributing to positive vibes about where the company's headed next.