Why shares of Eternal are buzzing on Monday
Eternal's stock rose 2% to ₹320.30 on Monday, powered by a big jump in quarterly revenue—even though profits dropped sharply.
For April-June 2025 [Q1 FY26], revenue hit ₹7,167 crore (up from last quarter's [Jan-Mar] figure of ₹5,833 crore), but net profit dropped to ₹25 crore from ₹39 crore.
Annual revenue jumped by over ₹8,000 crore
Eternal is showing serious growth: over the past year, annual revenue soared to ₹20,243 crore (from ₹12,114 crore in FY24) and yearly net profit grew to ₹527 crore.
Earnings per share also improved. The company's zero debt and high market valuation are keeping investors interested.
New subsidiary and 3 orders boost company's prospects
Eternal just added Blinkit Foods as a new subsidiary and received three orders from the Joint Commissioner, Appeals-4, Bengaluru.
Plus, its latest AGM was held and results were submitted.
These moves are contributing to positive vibes about where the company's headed next.