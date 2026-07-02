Why SpiceJet has cut 44% of its flights

Operational challenges

Airline's punctuality affected due to drastic reduction in fleet size

The reduction in fleet size has also affected SpiceJet's punctuality, with the airline now lagging behind its competitors. An industry analyst noted that SpiceJet's current schedule is designed for more aircraft than it currently has, leading to delays across its network. However, a company executive said flights to Chennai have been temporarily suspended but will resume in October as part of their future plans for recovery and expansion.