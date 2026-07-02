Why SpiceJet has cut 44% of its flights
What's the story
SpiceJet has announced a major reduction in its flight schedule for July, cutting down the number of flights by a whopping 44% as compared to April. The decision comes amid a tough operating environment and the return of wet-leased aircraft. In aviation, a wet lease is a short-term arrangement where the lessor provides an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, the airline has scheduled just 2,326 flights this month against 4,156 in April.
Fleet reduction
Operational fleet size shrinks to just 12-13 planes
SpiceJet's operational fleet size has also taken a major hit, shrinking to some 12 to 13 planes from over 30 a few months ago. The drastic reduction in the number of aircraft has led to the temporary suspension of services to several destinations such as Chennai, Guwahati, and Varanasi. This has further compounded the airline's woes amid an already challenging operating environment.
Operational challenges
Airline's punctuality affected due to drastic reduction in fleet size
The reduction in fleet size has also affected SpiceJet's punctuality, with the airline now lagging behind its competitors. An industry analyst noted that SpiceJet's current schedule is designed for more aircraft than it currently has, leading to delays across its network. However, a company executive said flights to Chennai have been temporarily suspended but will resume in October as part of their future plans for recovery and expansion.