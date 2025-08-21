Why Swiggy's stock is buzzing on the bourses

Swiggy is bouncing back—its food delivery business hit EBITDA breakeven in FY25, and it's regaining ground with a 43% market share versus Eternal's 57%. With India's appetite for online food and quick commerce growing fast, Swiggy is well placed to ride this wave.

Revenue growth, dark stores, and index inclusion

Analysts expect Swiggy's revenue to grow at a solid 28% CAGR from FY25 to FY28.

Instamart (Swiggy's quick commerce arm) is expected to scale up its dark stores from 697 in Q3FY25 to over 1,000 by FY26, potentially helping Swiggy reach segment profitability.

Plus, Swiggy joins the MSCI Global Standard Index on August 26, 2025—likely bringing fresh investor interest its way.