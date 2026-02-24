Why Tata Sons is delaying N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman

Tata Sons has hit pause on giving N Chandrasekaran a third term as chairman, even though his current stint runs till February 2027. The move comes after Noel Tata, head of Tata Trusts, put forward four big asks: no stock market listings, a condition that Tata Sons ensure the company has no debt, careful spending on risky ventures, and tighter control over losses from deals like Air India and BigBasket.

Final decision on reappointment deferred to June Earlier, Tata Trusts had resolved to reappoint Chandrasekaran. Now there's concern about losses from new business bets—especially from Noel.

Still, some directors think these risks will pay off in the future and want him to stay.

The final call gets pushed to June.

His journey so far Chandrasekaran has led Tata Sons since 2017 and was renewed for a second term in 2022.

Under his watch, the group has tightened its finances and grown profits across major companies.