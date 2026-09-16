Why Tata stocks fell up to 7% today

Other Tata Group stocks weren't spared either. Tata Motors' share price fell by as much as 2.52% to ₹416.40, while Tata Steel's stock declined up to 1.81% to ₹180.33 before recovering its losses later in the day.

Even Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) traded lower at ₹2,224.20, down by 1.19%.

However, Trent bucked the trend and rose by 1.57% to ₹2,772.80 during the market session today.