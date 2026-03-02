Why Tejas Networks's stock has jumped 60% in 4 days

Tejas is on a global mission to spread its 5G wings

If you're watching tech or investing trends, this is big: Tejas isn't just making hardware—they're building the backbone for faster, better 5G networks in over 75 countries.

A major inventory ready to go, they're set to expand even further.

As Chief Strategy and Business Officer Sanjay Malik put it, the goal now is to "replicate this success in other 4G/5G mobile networks across emerging and established markets," so expect more action from them worldwide.