Why Torrent Pharmaceuticals's shares are falling today

Annual revenue growth from ₹8,000 crore to ₹11,500 crore

Between June 2024 and June 2025, Torrent grew its revenue from ₹2,859 crore to ₹3,178 crore and boosted net profit from ₹457 crore to ₹548 crore.

Earnings per share also improved. Over the past few years, annual revenue climbed from about ₹8,000 crore in 2021 to over ₹11,500 crore in 2025.

To top it off, shareholders will get a final dividend of ₹6 per share for June 2025—showing that even with some bumps in the road, Torrent is aiming for long-term value.