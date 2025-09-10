HAL to make SSLVs for ISRO, IN-SPACe, NSIL

HAL will produce SSLVs for Indian and global clients

As part of the agreement, HAL gets hands-on with SSLV tech—from design to launches—and will produce these rockets for both Indian and global clients for a decade after the initial phase.

HAL's chief D.K. Sunil says this is a big win for Indian startups and MSMEs in space tech.

The market seems happy too—HAL shares jumped 2% after the news.