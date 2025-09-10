Next Article
HAL to make SSLVs for ISRO, IN-SPACe, NSIL
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) just signed a deal with ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL to make Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs)—rockets that can send satellites up to 500kg into Low Earth Orbit.
Over the next two years, HAL will move from just making parts to building, owning, and operating the SSLV, including handling launch operations.
HAL will produce SSLVs for Indian and global clients
As part of the agreement, HAL gets hands-on with SSLV tech—from design to launches—and will produce these rockets for both Indian and global clients for a decade after the initial phase.
HAL's chief D.K. Sunil says this is a big win for Indian startups and MSMEs in space tech.
The market seems happy too—HAL shares jumped 2% after the news.