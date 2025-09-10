Gemini's IPO could value it at over $3 billion

Nasdaq's $50 million bet on crypto

Nasdaq is putting in $50 million to buy shares privately during the IPO—a pretty strong vote of confidence in crypto right now.

Big banks like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are running the show, and Gemini will join other listed exchanges like Coinbase if it lands on Nasdaq under the ticker "GEMI."

This all comes as US markets bounce back and investor interest in crypto heats up again.