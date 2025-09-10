Next Article
Gemini's IPO could value it at over $3 billion
Gemini, the crypto exchange started by the Winklevoss twins, is getting ready for its big US stock market debut.
The IPO could value Gemini at over $3 billion, with 16.67 million shares up for grabs at $24-$26 each—higher than their original plan.
If all goes well, Gemini might raise about $433 million from this move.
Nasdaq's $50 million bet on crypto
Nasdaq is putting in $50 million to buy shares privately during the IPO—a pretty strong vote of confidence in crypto right now.
Big banks like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are running the show, and Gemini will join other listed exchanges like Coinbase if it lands on Nasdaq under the ticker "GEMI."
This all comes as US markets bounce back and investor interest in crypto heats up again.