Premier Energies's stock soars on stellar Q1 results
Premier Energies's stock climbed over 2% on Wednesday, closing at ₹1,019.60.
The boost follows an impressive Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025) performance, with net sales rising nearly 10% to ₹1,820.74 crore compared to the same period last year.
The company's net profit soared by 55% to ₹307.55 crore this quarter, and EBIT reached ₹439 crore—showing Premier is running more efficiently than ever.
Over the past two years, annual revenue jumped from ₹1,428.53 crore in FY23 to ₹6,518.75 crore in FY25.
From loss to profit in 2 years
Premier turned its fortunes around—moving from a loss of ₹14.56 crore in FY23 to a hefty profit of ₹936.42 crore in FY25—while slashing its debt-to-equity ratio and boosting earnings per share to 21.35.
Strategic moves and steady dividends keep investors interested
Big moves like expanding solar cell capacity and launching advanced modules have powered their growth, with operating cash flow hitting ₹1,348 crore by March 2025.
Plus, being added to the Nifty Midcap 150 index and steady dividends have kept investors interested even when markets are shaky.