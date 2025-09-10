Premier Energies's stock soars on stellar Q1 results

Premier Energies's stock climbed over 2% on Wednesday, closing at ₹1,019.60. The boost follows an impressive Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025) performance, with net sales rising nearly 10% to ₹1,820.74 crore compared to the same period last year.

The company's net profit soared by 55% to ₹307.55 crore this quarter, and EBIT reached ₹439 crore—showing Premier is running more efficiently than ever.

Over the past two years, annual revenue jumped from ₹1,428.53 crore in FY23 to ₹6,518.75 crore in FY25.

From loss to profit in 2 years Premier turned its fortunes around—moving from a loss of ₹14.56 crore in FY23 to a hefty profit of ₹936.42 crore in FY25—while slashing its debt-to-equity ratio and boosting earnings per share to 21.35.