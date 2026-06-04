Why Trent shares suddenly dropped 33% today

Corporate action

Trent's bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:2

Trent's bonus share issue, announced after its June quarter results, is in the ratio of 1:2. This means eligible shareholders will get one bonus share for every two shares they hold as of the record date. The ex-date for this issue was set as June 4. On an ex-bonus adjusted basis, Trent's stock was also down 2.4% at ₹2,771, making it the top loser on the Nifty 50 index today.