Why UPI payments fail when security checks spot unusual activity

Avoid retries check errors contact bank

If a payment fails, don't keep hitting retry. It might make things worse.

Take a look at any error messages and give it a minute before trying again.

If it still won't work, reach out to your bank or app support.

Also remember that going over daily limits or entering the wrong UPI PIN too many times can get you blocked temporarily.

Sometimes it's just a server hiccup at the bank's end, so patience helps!