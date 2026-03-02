The stock fell 4.3% to hit an intraday low of ₹102.48 today

Urban Company's shares fall below IPO price: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:03 pm Mar 02, 202603:03 pm

What's the story

Urban Company's shares have fallen below their initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹103. The stock fell 4.3% to hit an intraday low of ₹102.48 today. Last week, the shares fell for five consecutive trading sessions and have declined in seven out of the last nine sessions. This comes after a strong listing on September 17, 2025, when the stock debuted at a premium of around 60% over its IPO price.