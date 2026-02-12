Why US-India trade deal is a boon for solar companies
A new US-India trade deal just made waves in the renewable energy world.
Unveiled in early February 2026, it halved US tariffs on Indian exports like textiles and machinery to 25%, with a further reduction to 18% once an interim deal is signed.
That move sent Indian solar stocks—like Insolation Energy and Oriana Power—up over 24% this month.
Access to US market
With lower tariffs, Indian solar companies can finally tap into the huge US market.
This helps India manage its solar oversupply and brings it closer to its goal of producing 500 GW of clean power by 2030.
Plus, the bilateral trade relationship could expand in coming years—a major win for both sides.
Deal could help India diversify its oil imports
The deal also pushes India to buy oil from more countries (not just Russia).
That's especially important for big players like Adani Green, whose stock is priced way above global averages—so smoother exports could really pay off.