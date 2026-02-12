Why US-India trade deal is a boon for solar companies Business Feb 12, 2026

A new US-India trade deal just made waves in the renewable energy world.

Unveiled in early February 2026, it halved US tariffs on Indian exports like textiles and machinery to 25%, with a further reduction to 18% once an interim deal is signed.

That move sent Indian solar stocks—like Insolation Energy and Oriana Power—up over 24% this month.