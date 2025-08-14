Why Vedanta's stock fell despite higher revenue, net profit
Vedanta's stock slipped 2.11% to ₹429.50 on Thursday, even though the company posted higher revenue and more than doubled its yearly net profit for FY2024-25.
Investors seemed cautious after seeing the latest quarterly numbers.
Revenue up 5.8% YoY to ₹38,809 crore
If you're tracking big names in India's large-cap space, Vedanta is a key player.
This quarter, revenue rose 5.8% year-on-year to ₹38,809 crore, but net profit fell 12.5% to ₹4,457 crore compared to last year.
Earnings per share dropped too—down 15.6% from last year—though they jumped sharply versus last quarter.
High debt makes investors cautious
Despite strong yearly growth (net profit more than doubled for FY2024-25), Vedanta is dealing with high debt and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79—which makes investors uneasy about future stability, even with steady dividends and credit ratings holding up.