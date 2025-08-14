Ola Electric's stock rises 2% despite ongoing financial struggles

Revenue growth vs. net losses

Ola Electric delivered over 68,000 vehicles and grew revenue by 35% last quarter, showing real momentum in India's EV scene.

But big net losses—₹428 crore for Q1 FY26 and ₹2,276 crore for all of FY25—still weigh heavy.

Even with better operational efficiency and improved book value per share (now ₹11.66), profitability is a challenge Ola hasn't cracked yet.