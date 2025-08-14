Ola Electric's stock rises 2% despite ongoing financial struggles
Ola Electric's stock jumped 2.2% to ₹41.39 in Thursday's session, holding its spot in the Nifty Midcap 150—even as the company continues to face financial hurdles.
The boost comes after strong growth in revenue and vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of FY26.
Revenue growth vs. net losses
Ola Electric delivered over 68,000 vehicles and grew revenue by 35% last quarter, showing real momentum in India's EV scene.
But big net losses—₹428 crore for Q1 FY26 and ₹2,276 crore for all of FY25—still weigh heavy.
Even with better operational efficiency and improved book value per share (now ₹11.66), profitability is a challenge Ola hasn't cracked yet.
Positive momentum but profitability still a challenge
Investors seem encouraged by Ola's rising sales and a positive turn in its auto segment's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Still, negative profit margins and returns highlight that while growth is exciting, turning that into lasting profit remains a work in progress.