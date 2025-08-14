Next Article
AIA Engineering's stock falls 2% despite profit increase
AIA Engineering's stock slipped 2.4% to ₹3,057.40 in early trade on Thursday, landing it among the biggest losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
Even though profits went up this quarter, investors seemed cautious as revenue has declined both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.
Revenue down both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter
For April-June 2025, revenue dropped to ₹1,038.95 crore from last quarter's ₹1,157 crore—but net profit actually rose a bit to ₹299.46 crore.
Looking at the full year (FY25), both revenue and profit were down compared to FY24.
On a brighter note for shareholders: AIA announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share (payable after September 4), and their next AGM is set for September 15 online if you want to tune in!