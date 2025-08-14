AIA Engineering's stock falls 2% despite profit increase

Revenue down both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter

For April-June 2025, revenue dropped to ₹1,038.95 crore from last quarter's ₹1,157 crore—but net profit actually rose a bit to ₹299.46 crore.

Looking at the full year (FY25), both revenue and profit were down compared to FY24.

On a brighter note for shareholders: AIA announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share (payable after September 4), and their next AGM is set for September 15 online if you want to tune in!