L&T's financials show steady growth, but stock price dips

Revenue and net profit growth over the past year

From June 2024 to June 2025, L&T's revenue climbed from ₹55,119 crore to ₹63,679 crore and net profit grew from ₹3,440 crore to ₹4,326 crore.

Looking back a few years: revenue nearly doubled since FY21 and net profit shot up almost four times.

Even earnings per share rose from 82.49 in FY21 to 109.36 in FY25—proof that L&T's business is still going strong despite the tiny dip in its stock price.