L&T's financials show steady growth, but stock price dips
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares slipped just 0.36% on Thursday morning, landing at ₹3,680.40—even though the company's financial growth has been steady over the past year.
Revenue and net profit growth over the past year
From June 2024 to June 2025, L&T's revenue climbed from ₹55,119 crore to ₹63,679 crore and net profit grew from ₹3,440 crore to ₹4,326 crore.
Looking back a few years: revenue nearly doubled since FY21 and net profit shot up almost four times.
Even earnings per share rose from 82.49 in FY21 to 109.36 in FY25—proof that L&T's business is still going strong despite the tiny dip in its stock price.