All Time Plastics lists at 14% premium on BSE

The company's financials and operations

All Time Plastics is now India's second-largest B2B plastic consumerware maker by revenue.

They ship their products to 29 countries—including big markets like the EU, UK, and US—and run three manufacturing plants with over 115 injection molding machines.

The company's revenue grew from ₹443 crore in FY23 to ₹558 crore in FY25, and net profit nearly doubled from ₹28 crore to ₹47 crore.