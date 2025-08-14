All Time Plastics lists at 14% premium on BSE
All Time Plastics made a strong stock market debut this Thursday, listing at ₹314.30 on the BSE—14% above its IPO price of ₹275.
The IPO was in high demand, oversubscribed 8.34 times, with non-institutional investors especially keen.
The company's financials and operations
All Time Plastics is now India's second-largest B2B plastic consumerware maker by revenue.
They ship their products to 29 countries—including big markets like the EU, UK, and US—and run three manufacturing plants with over 115 injection molding machines.
The company's revenue grew from ₹443 crore in FY23 to ₹558 crore in FY25, and net profit nearly doubled from ₹28 crore to ₹47 crore.
IPO details and use of funds
The IPO raised funds through a fresh issue of shares worth ₹280 crore plus an offer-for-sale of ₹120.6 crore.
The money will help pay down debt and upgrade their Manekpur plant with new machinery and automated storage systems.
Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors managed the issue, while Kfin Technologies handled registration.