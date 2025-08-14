Sawaliya Food shares jump 90% on debut: What's the story

Started in 2014, Sawaliya Food makes dehydrated fruits and veggies at its Madhya Pradesh facility (1,500 metric tons per year). These ingredients made up 66% of its FY25 revenue and end up in popular packaged foods like instant noodles, pasta, and soups.

Key things to watch

Sawaliya exports to US intermediaries and plans to use the IPO money for upgrading machinery, adding solar panels, paying off debt, working capital, and other business needs.

One thing to watch: the company faces revenue concentration risk from dependence on a few major customers—so any changes there could really impact business.