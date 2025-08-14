Next Article
JSW Cement's IPO raised ₹3,600cr, was oversubscribed 8 times
JSW Cement kicked off its stock market journey with modest gains this week, opening at ₹153.50 on the NSE—about 4% higher than its IPO price of ₹147.
The buzz was real: the IPO wrapped up just days ago and got oversubscribed over 8 times, with way more people wanting in than shares available.
What will the funds be used for?
The ₹3,600 crore raised will help JSW Cement set up a new plant in Rajasthan, pay down some debt, and cover company expenses.
Before going public, they'd already pulled in ₹1,080 crore from big investors.
Part of the JSW Group since 2006, JSW Cement now runs seven plants across India and keeps expanding to meet growing demand for cement.