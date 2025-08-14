JSW Cement's IPO raised ₹3,600cr, was oversubscribed 8 times Business Aug 14, 2025

JSW Cement kicked off its stock market journey with modest gains this week, opening at ₹153.50 on the NSE—about 4% higher than its IPO price of ₹147.

The buzz was real: the IPO wrapped up just days ago and got oversubscribed over 8 times, with way more people wanting in than shares available.