Capgemini daycare abuse case: Whistleblower arrested for tampering with evidence
What's the story
The whistleblower in the alleged abuse case at a Capgemini daycare center in Bengaluru has been arrested. Sujatha, a former employee of the daycare, was taken into custody by the police today. She is accused of delaying crucial video evidence's submission to investigators and deleting some clips before handing them over to authorities.
Investigation details
Probe to look into possible involvement of Capgemini
Sujatha's arrest comes a day after she was summoned for questioning in connection with the case. The investigation was launched after videos allegedly showing children being physically abused at the daycare center went viral on social media. This led to widespread public outrage and police action. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the probe will examine Sujatha's role, identify other possible culprits, and determine if Capgemini had any involvement in the incident or its handling.
Arrests
Vijayalakshmi, another employee, arrested earlier
The police had already arrested Vijayalakshmi, a 55-year-old employee of the daycare center, for allegedly physically abusing children under her care. This is the second arrest in connection with the case. In response to the incident, Capgemini has temporarily closed its Bengaluru daycare facility pending a review and is cooperating with authorities. The company has also extended support to affected families through counseling services, a dedicated helpline, and flexible work-from-home options.