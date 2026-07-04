Capgemini daycare abuse case: Whistleblower arrested for tampering with evidence

Investigation details

Probe to look into possible involvement of Capgemini

Sujatha's arrest comes a day after she was summoned for questioning in connection with the case. The investigation was launched after videos allegedly showing children being physically abused at the daycare center went viral on social media. This led to widespread public outrage and police action. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the probe will examine Sujatha's role, identify other possible culprits, and determine if Capgemini had any involvement in the incident or its handling.