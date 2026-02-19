Why your favorite toys are getting more expensive
Toys are getting pricier in the US thanks to new tariffs and ongoing supply chain problems.
Since nearly 80% of toys sold here come from China, brands like Basic Fun had to bump up their Tonka truck price from $30 to $35, and Glo Pals raised its light-up cubes by 20%—the first hike in six years.
Tariffs are killing the toy industry
The industry is now dealing with an average effective tariff rate of about 16.9%, and the government has collected billions in tariff receipts.
Learning Resources is challenging these tariffs in court, but the Supreme Court hasn't ruled yet.
Layoffs and price hikes
Tariffs have generated billions in revenue, causing profits at companies like Basic Fun to drop by 65%.
Some toy makers have had layoffs, and researchers say cheaper toys are seeing even faster price increases.
What happens if tariffs are overturned?
If the Supreme Court overturns these tariffs, importers could get billions back—and Basic Fun says a ruling could allow it to bring prices back down to "normal levels."