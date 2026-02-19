Why your favorite toys are getting more expensive Business Feb 19, 2026

Toys are getting pricier in the US thanks to new tariffs and ongoing supply chain problems.

Since nearly 80% of toys sold here come from China, brands like Basic Fun had to bump up their Tonka truck price from $30 to $35, and Glo Pals raised its light-up cubes by 20%—the first hike in six years.