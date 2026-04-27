Will Apple adopt Microsoft-like early retirement strategy for senior employees?

Microsoft 's recent announcement of a voluntary employee buyout has sparked interest. The program allows employees whose age and tenure at the company add up to 70 or more to retire early with a substantial payout. While this may not be Apple 's reason for adopting such a strategy, it could serve as an innovative approach to transform the company.

Talent retention Apple's hiring strategy and 'resting and vesting' phenomenon Unlike other tech companies, Apple has been slow to hire new talent in recent years. This is due to their cautious approach toward over-hiring. The company's senior employees are not leaving as they aren't at retirement age and still depend on their Apple stock compensation grants. This phenomenon, known as "resting and vesting," has led to a lack of fresh ideas within the company.

Performance issues Understanding 'resting and vesting' at big tech companies Big tech companies, including Apple, pay their employees hefty salaries along with stock grants that vest over a period of time. This system is designed to align employees with the company's growth and retain talent. However, once employees reach a senior position, they often get to a point where they can coast through their work. This has been particularly evident in Apple's software quality.

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Proposed strategy The case for early retirement at Apple Given the current situation, Apple should consider offering an early retirement option to its senior employees. This would allow those who don't want to be there anymore to leave voluntarily. The company could adopt Microsoft's model but with a more aggressive approach by lowering the age and tenure requirement for eligibility.

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