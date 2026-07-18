Apple in talks to settle antitrust lawsuit with US DOJ
What's the story
Apple is in the early stages of settlement talks with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) over a 2024 lawsuit. The case alleges that the tech giant violated antitrust laws, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The discussions are still ongoing and there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Lawsuit details
Details of the 2024 antitrust lawsuit against Apple
The DOJ, 19 states and the District of Columbia had sued Apple in 2024, accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone market, harming smaller rivals, and inflating prices.
The lawsuit claimed that Apple made it difficult for consumers to block competitors.
It also cited five instances where Apple allegedly used tactics to stifle technologies that could have boosted competition among smartphones: super apps, cloud stream game apps, messaging apps, smartwatches and digital wallets.
Settlement attempts
Settlement talks are ongoing
The tech giant has reportedly made several offers this year to the DOJ in a bid to settle the case. However, it is still unclear if state attorneys general are part of these settlement talks.
Settlement strategy
Trump administration's DOJ open to settling antitrust cases
The Donald Trump administration's DOJ has been open to settling many antitrust cases filed by the previous administration.
Stanley Woodward, the No. 3 official at the DOJ currently overseeing its antitrust work, has pushed for settlements.
He believes they are a way to save taxpayer dollars and provide more immediate relief to consumers than litigation that can last for years.