Apple in talks to settle antitrust lawsuit with US DOJ

The DOJ, 19 states and the District of Columbia had sued Apple in 2024, accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone market, harming smaller rivals, and inflating prices.

The lawsuit claimed that Apple made it difficult for consumers to block competitors.

It also cited five instances where Apple allegedly used tactics to stifle technologies that could have boosted competition among smartphones: super apps, cloud stream game apps, messaging apps, smartwatches and digital wallets.