Gold touches new high in India today: What's the reason?

Gold prices have hit a new high today, with the MCX rate touching ₹1,40,465 per 10g. The surge is mainly due to global uncertainty and demand for safe-haven assets. Market experts believe that the current MCX rate is above technical breakout levels at ₹1,39,000, and could soon touch ₹1,45,000 if existing triggers remain intact. In Delhi today, the price of 24-carat gold is ₹1,39,790 per 10g, while that of 22-carat gold is ₹1,28,141 per 10g.

Global surge International gold prices also hit new highs The international market has also witnessed a spike in gold prices. The COMEX gold price reached a new high of $4,584 per troy ounce, nearly 75% higher than its 52-week low of $2,608.40 per ounce.

Price forecast Expert predictions on future gold prices Experts predict that MCX gold rates could hit ₹1,50,000 once they break above ₹1,45,000 on a closing basis. However, some profit-booking at ₹1,45,000 levels is expected before any fresh upside movement. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said "gold continues to serve as the anchor hedge amid elevated global uncertainty." He also noted that currency stability and global risk flows will remain key drivers across asset classes in the coming weeks.