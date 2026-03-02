Holi celebrations: Indian stock market to remain closed tomorrow

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed tomorrow (March 3), for Holi celebrations. The decision is in line with the holiday calendar issued by both exchanges at the end of last year. However, there may be some confusion as the festival is being celebrated on different dates across India this year.

Trading hours MCX to observe half-day closure The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also observe a half-day closure on March 3. It will remain closed during the first half and resume trading in the evening session from 5:00pm to 11:00pm. This is different from NSE and BSE's full-day closure for Holi celebrations.

Future closures Other trading day closures in March March is a month with multiple trading day closures for the Indian stock market. Apart from tomorrow, both NSE and BSE will also observe holidays toward the end of March on account of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. The holiday for Ram Navami will be observed on Thursday, March 26, while the one for Shri Mahavir Jayanti will fall on Tuesday, March 31.

