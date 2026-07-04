Will Musk donate SpaceX shares to 'Trump Accounts?'

Anticipation

Trump optimistic about Musk's contribution

When asked if Musk would donate a portion of his aerospace company to the national savings initiative, Trump said, "Well, I think that he will do that." This comes after their previous public fallout over Trump's decision to eliminate federal subsidies and production mandates for electric vehicles. The move directly impacted Tesla and 'rattled' Musk. Despite this, Trump remains hopeful about Musk's contribution.