Will new MDR rules affect salary payments via UPI?

As per the government's clarification, UPI will remain free for Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions, irrespective of the amount. However, MDR will be applicable to certain P2M transactions above ₹2,000.

This distinction is important as it could affect how employers and households use UPI for salary or wage payments.

Mayank Parashar, Associate at Clasis Law, explained that if a payment is made directly by an employer to an individual employee as a P2P transaction, then MDR charge should not apply.