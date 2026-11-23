Is San Francisco's economy headed for an AI crash?
What's the story
San Francisco, once hit hard by the pandemic and remote work, is now witnessing a major economic revival. The city's transformation is largely driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Leading tech companies like OpenAI and Anthropic have set up shop here, attracting top engineering talent with lucrative salaries. Anthropic recently debuted on New York's Nasdaq stock exchange, further underscoring San Francisco's status as an AI hub. However, the picture is not all rosy.
Economic effects
Rising rents and house prices
The AI boom in San Francisco has had a major impact on the local economy.
The city has seen rising rents and house prices, falling office vacancies, and an increase in the number of AI start-ups.
However, concerns remain about a potential market correction that could lead to a decline in investment in the industry.
Market fears
Concerns about market change
The International Monetary Fund recently warned of a possible market correction in the AI sector.
This concern was further fueled by the scandal involving Jensen Huang, the former boss of AI firm NVIDIA, an AI company based south of San Francisco.
Despite these concerns, NVIDIA remains highly profitable with its latest quarterly profits doubling from a year earlier to $65 billion.
Worker views
AI worker fears about market correction
Some AI workers in San Francisco are convinced that a market correction is on the horizon.
One such worker, who works for one of the largest companies in the city, said he is "certain that the house of cards will come down."
He questioned whether leading US AI companies could generate enough revenues to justify their huge spending commitments as cheaper and more capable AI models emerge from China.
Impact mitigation
Potential impact of a market correction
The potential impact of a market correction on San Francisco could be softened by the fact that AI companies are hiring relatively few workers in the city compared to previous tech booms.
Despite the growth of the AI sector, San Francisco is still about 35,000 jobs short of its pre-pandemic peak.
This suggests that there may not be as many jobs to lose in a downturn as some fear.
Potential pain
'Very painful' impact on local service sector
A major correction in the AI sector could still be "very painful" for San Francisco, warns Enrico Moretti, an economics professor at UC Berkeley.
He said less hiring and potential layoffs in the AI sector would have a ripple effect on the local service sector, impacting jobs ranging from restaurants to retail and personal services like dog walking.
Sector growth
Other sectors contributing to economic recovery
Along with AI, other sectors like healthcare and tourism are also contributing to San Francisco's economic recovery.
The city has been working to promote these industries by improving downtown safety and cleanliness.
Despite the concerns over a potential AI market correction, Ted Egan, chief economist for the City and County of San Francisco, doesn't expect it will fundamentally alter the city's economic trajectory.