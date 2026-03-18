Will stock markets remain open during these festivals in March?
Business
If you're thinking the stock market might take a break for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, or Eid al-Fitr this March, nope!
Both NSE and BSE will run as usual from March 19-21, 2026.
So, all trading (including equities, derivatives, currency, and commodities) keeps rolling even as the festivals happen.
When are the market holidays this month?
Still, there are a few days off this month: markets will be closed for Holi on March 3, Ram Navami on March 26, and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.
Weekends are holidays too. This setup helps traders keep up with global events and manage their positions without too many interruptions.