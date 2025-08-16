Next Article
Will Trump's Putin meet affect oil prices? Experts weigh in
After US President Trump and Russia's Putin met in Alaska to talk Ukraine peace, experts say oil prices probably won't move much.
Even with Trump holding off on new tariffs for countries like China that buy Russian oil, the steady flow from Russia could push prices down just a bit in the short term.
Oil prices dip slightly
Now, everyone's watching Monday's meeting in Washington with Trump, Ukraine's Zelenskiy, and European leaders.
Oil prices dipped slightly—Brent at $65.85 and US West Texas at $62.80—and with no fresh sanctions yet, analysts think prices will mostly hover where they are until there's real news from these talks.