Willie Walsh named IndiGo CEO as airline eyes 2027 A350s
Business
Willie Walsh just stepped in as IndiGo's new CEO, taking the reins at a pretty exciting moment.
The airline is gearing up to go global, with plans to launch long-haul flights using Airbus A350s starting in 2027.
But it's not all smooth flying: IndiGo faces tough competition from Air India and rising financial pressures, so Walsh has his work cut out for him.
Willie Walsh preserves IndiGo low-cost model
Walsh brings decades of aviation know-how, having led IAG before this.
He's famous for keeping costs low, something IndiGo wants to hold onto even as it adds business class seats and lounges.
Right now, IndiGo dominates India's domestic skies, but with Walsh at the helm, it's aiming to make a bigger mark internationally while staying true to its budget roots.