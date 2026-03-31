Willie Walsh to lead IndiGo as CEO from August 2026 Business Mar 31, 2026

Willie Walsh, a big name in global aviation, is set to lead IndiGo as CEO starting in August 2026.

He steps in after Pieter Elbers's sudden exit and will join right after finishing up at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in July.

With decades of experience and a reputation for turning airlines around, Walsh is expected to steer IndiGo through its next phase of growth.