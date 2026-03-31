Willie Walsh to lead IndiGo as CEO from August 2026
Willie Walsh, a big name in global aviation, is set to lead IndiGo as CEO starting in August 2026.
He steps in after Pieter Elbers's sudden exit and will join right after finishing up at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in July.
With decades of experience and a reputation for turning airlines around, Walsh is expected to steer IndiGo through its next phase of growth.
Willie Walsh's airline leadership and sustainability
Walsh kicked off his career at Aer Lingus and later helped British Airways weather tough times during the financial crisis.
As CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), he merged British Airways and Iberia into one of Europe's largest airline groups.
At IATA, he championed reopening borders post-pandemic and backed net-zero emissions for airlines by 2050, showing he is serious about both business and sustainability.