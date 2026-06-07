Willie Walsh warns jet fuel, Middle East conflict threaten airlines
Airlines are feeling the heat as the Middle East conflict and soaring jet fuel prices make flying more expensive, and some carriers are close to going broke.
Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), says disrupted fuel supplies and disrupted air corridors are hitting airlines hard, especially budget ones that don't have big profit margins to fall back on.
Walsh cites $11bn manufacturer delays
Walsh predicts we'll see even more airline bankruptcies and mergers over the next couple of years; Spirit Airlines collapsed last month in the US.
While Gulf airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways should recover despite airspace issues, delays from plane makers like Boeing and engine maker GE Aerospace cost airlines $11 billion last year.
Walsh didn't hold back, saying manufacturers need to step up since these delays are making things even tougher for struggling airlines.