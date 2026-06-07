Willie Walsh warns jet fuel, Middle East conflict threaten airlines

Walsh cites $11bn manufacturer delays

Walsh predicts we'll see even more airline bankruptcies and mergers over the next couple of years; Spirit Airlines collapsed last month in the US.

While Gulf airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways should recover despite airspace issues, delays from plane makers like Boeing and engine maker GE Aerospace cost airlines $11 billion last year.

Walsh didn't hold back, saying manufacturers need to step up since these delays are making things even tougher for struggling airlines.