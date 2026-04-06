Wingify raises $150 million as it merges with AB Tasty
Business
Wingify, the company behind website optimization tool VWO, just landed a $150 million investment led by Everstone Capital.
This big funding boost comes as Wingify merges with French rival AB Tasty, setting the stage for a global push to take on industry giants like Adobe and Optimizely.
Everstone Capital to hold majority stake
Alongside Everstone's cash, the Mankekar family and CEO Sparsh Gupta also pitched in.
With this fresh backing (and Everstone is set to hold a majority stake once the merger is official), Wingify aims to build a $500 million platform helping over 3,000 brands improve their digital experiences worldwide.