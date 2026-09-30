Wingsure's COFFEA platform helps coffee farmers make smarter decisions

COFFEA uses tools like AI, augmented reality, voice input in different languages, and even drone or satellite data to collect information right from the fields, even when offline.

Insights are kept in their original context for better trust.

As Avi Basu, Founder and CEO, puts it, "A farm cannot be understood through a periodic form or satellite image alone. It is a living system."

Big names like Tata AIG are already recognizing its potential to improve decision-making across the broader agricultural ecosystem.