The lawsuit was filed in a Guangdong court

Why Wingtech has sued Dutch chipmaker Nexperia for $1.2B

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:03 pm May 24, 202604:03 pm

What's the story

China's Wingtech Technology has filed a lawsuit against chipmaker Nexperia and five other entities, seeking CNY 8 billion ($1.2 billion) in compensation for economic losses. The lawsuit was filed in a Guangdong court and comes amid an ongoing power struggle over the control of its Dutch subsidiary, Nexperia. The dispute first erupted last September when the Dutch government seized control of Nexperia due to concerns over potential transfer of operations and intellectual property to China.