Why Wingtech has sued Dutch chipmaker Nexperia for $1.2B
What's the story
China's Wingtech Technology has filed a lawsuit against chipmaker Nexperia and five other entities, seeking CNY 8 billion ($1.2 billion) in compensation for economic losses. The lawsuit was filed in a Guangdong court and comes amid an ongoing power struggle over the control of its Dutch subsidiary, Nexperia. The dispute first erupted last September when the Dutch government seized control of Nexperia due to concerns over potential transfer of operations and intellectual property to China.
Control concerns
Wingtech's control remains 'restricted'
Wingtech's control over Nexperia remains "restricted" due to another court ruling in the Netherlands. The Chinese company claims actions by Nexperia and its executives are "discriminatory restrictive measures" under China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law. In response to the lawsuit, Nexperia said it had "repeatedly and explicitly invited" Wingtech's leadership for an open dialogue but was met with this new litigation instead.
Financial impact
Wingtech's financial performance hit hard
The ongoing dispute over the control of Nexperia has taken a toll on Wingtech's financial performance. The company reported a net loss of CNY 8.7 billion in 2025, up from a loss of CNY 2.8 billion the previous year. In January this year, Wingtech sought international arbitration for damages up to $8 billion, which allows compensation claims for losses due to discriminatory measures imposed by foreign countries or entities.