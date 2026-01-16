Wipro adds over 6,500 jobs—even as profits dip
Wipro just grew its team by 6,529 people last quarter, bringing the total headcount to 242,021 by the end of 2025.
This hiring push happened even though profits dropped to ₹3,119 crore—down 4% from last quarter—amid cost pressures and expenses linked to labor-code-related adjustments, with analysts also citing integration and large-deal ramp-up costs.
Still, revenue actually climbed 5.5% year-on-year to ₹23,556 crore.
AI focus and efficiency take center stage
CEO Srinivas Pallia pointed out that Wipro's growth is powered by big moves in AI with platforms like Wipro Intelligence and WEGA.
The company's profit margin for IT services hit a recent high at 17.6%, and operating cash flow was strong at 135% of net income.
Bookings totaled $3.3 billion—with $0.9 billion coming from major deals.
Dividend for shareholders despite tough times
Even with financial challenges around, Wipro's board announced a ₹6 per share interim dividend—a way of showing they're still focused on rewarding shareholders.
The company's hiring spree and tech investments underscore its continued investment in talent and technology.