Wipro adds over 6,500 jobs—even as profits dip Business Jan 16, 2026

Wipro just grew its team by 6,529 people last quarter, bringing the total headcount to 242,021 by the end of 2025.

This hiring push happened even though profits dropped to ₹3,119 crore—down 4% from last quarter—amid cost pressures and expenses linked to labor-code-related adjustments, with analysts also citing integration and large-deal ramp-up costs.

Still, revenue actually climbed 5.5% year-on-year to ₹23,556 crore.