Wipro AI unit exceeds 2,000 engineers, CEO Srinivas Pallia says
Wipro just announced its AI-focused unit now has over 2,000 engineers, including specialists who help clients actually put AI to work.
CEO Srinivas Pallia said this growth is helping Wipro transform how businesses operate by making processes AI-native instead of just tech-enabled.
Wipro expands AI projects and infrastructure
Wipro's AI team isn't just growing in size. They're rolling out real projects too.
They've implemented an AI-powered digital plan for one of the largest petrochemical companies in the Middle East and a Small Language Model (SLM) deployment for a major US retail bank.
With this momentum, Wipro is investing more in AI services and even moving into areas like AI data centers and AI devices, aiming to lead the way as businesses look for smarter solutions beyond traditional IT.