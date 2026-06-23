Wipro and Palo Alto Networks combine Cortex XSIAM and CyberShield

Wipro WEGA and WINGS smooth workflows

The partnership is designed to help companies spot threats sooner and react faster, even in tricky environments.

Wipro's AI-driven WEGA and WINGS platforms will make workflows smoother for analysts, while the solution gets rolled out through eight Cyber Defense Centers.

As Satish Yadavalli from Wipro put it, the need for AI-driven security is rising. Simone Gammeri from Palo Alto Networks added that it helps break down data silos and speeds up responses to tough cyber attacks.