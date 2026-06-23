Wipro and Palo Alto Networks combine Cortex XSIAM and CyberShield
Wipro is expanding its partnership with Palo Alto Networks to bring next-level cybersecurity using artificial intelligence.
Their new service combines Palo Alto's Cortex XSIAM platform with Wipro's CyberShield, aiming to predict and stop cyber threats before they happen.
It's all about making security faster, smarter, and more automated.
Wipro WEGA and WINGS smooth workflows
The partnership is designed to help companies spot threats sooner and react faster, even in tricky environments.
Wipro's AI-driven WEGA and WINGS platforms will make workflows smoother for analysts, while the solution gets rolled out through eight Cyber Defense Centers.
As Satish Yadavalli from Wipro put it, the need for AI-driven security is rising. Simone Gammeri from Palo Alto Networks added that it helps break down data silos and speeds up responses to tough cyber attacks.