Wipro chairman Rishad Premji says AI and modernization remain essential
Business
At Wipro's 80th annual meeting, Chairman Rishad Premji made it clear: even with businesses playing it safe and watching costs this year, tech services, especially AI and modernization, are more important than ever.
He pointed out that companies are doubling down on efficiency as clients prioritized efficiency, consolidation, and cost optimization, but they are not losing sight of big tech upgrades.
Rishad Premji: AI hurdles, internal adoption
Premji admitted there are real hurdles to using AI at scale, like old systems and security worries.
Still, he shared that Wipro is pushing ahead by using AI within the company to speed up work and cut complexity, showing how smart tech can actually make life easier for everyone.