Wipro expands partnership with ServiceNow to automate enterprise work
Wipro is expanding its partnership with ServiceNow to make everyday work smoother using AI.
Their new plan focuses on automating tasks in IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity, so things like approvals and security checks happen faster and with less hassle.
By combining Wipro's AI tools with ServiceNow's platform, they're aiming for smarter workflows and better visibility across different systems.
Three solutions boost automation and security
Three fresh solutions are rolling out: SmartProcure will speed up buying processes; Telco Autonomous Networks will help telecom companies manage services more efficiently; and Cyber Transform will strengthen security by improving how vulnerabilities and incidents are handled.
Wipro's Malay Joshi says it's all about scaling AI responsibly, while ServiceNow's Amit Zavery highlights secure automation as a big win for clients: expect quicker cycles, easier work management, compliance built-in, and clearer task tracking.