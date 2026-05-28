Wipro expands partnership with ServiceNow to automate enterprise work Business May 28, 2026

Wipro is expanding its partnership with ServiceNow to make everyday work smoother using AI.

Their new plan focuses on automating tasks in IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity, so things like approvals and security checks happen faster and with less hassle.

By combining Wipro's AI tools with ServiceNow's platform, they're aiming for smarter workflows and better visibility across different systems.