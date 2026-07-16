Wipro June quarter revenue rises, profit slips and margins shrink

Wipro just dropped its June 2026 quarter results, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.

Revenue grew 10.6% year over year to ₹24,479 crore, pretty solid, but net profit slipped 4.7% from last quarter to ₹3,352 crore.

Margins also shrank to their lowest in over three years at 16%.

Looking ahead, Wipro expects flat or slightly negative growth for the next quarter.