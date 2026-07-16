Wipro June quarter revenue rises, profit slips and margins shrink
Wipro just dropped its June 2026 quarter results, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.
Revenue grew 10.6% year over year to ₹24,479 crore, pretty solid, but net profit slipped 4.7% from last quarter to ₹3,352 crore.
Margins also shrank to their lowest in over three years at 16%.
Looking ahead, Wipro expects flat or slightly negative growth for the next quarter.
Wipro large deals up nearly 13%
On the bright side, Wipro scored more large deals this quarter (up nearly 13%), especially in AI, data, cloud, and cybersecurity projects.
But overall bookings dipped as clients took longer to make decisions.
CEO Srini Pallia said, "The macro environment remains resilient," though he admits spending is more cautious right now.
CFO Aparna Iyer pointed out that wage hikes squeezed margins but said the company is working on cost cuts and boosting productivity with AI.
Wipro Americas down Europe Asia-Pacific up
Revenue from the Americas went down this time, while Europe and regions like Asia-Pacific saw growth, mainly thanks to banking and technology & communications sectors for Europe and consumer sectors for Asia-Pacific.
Even with selective client investments, Wipro says its deal pipeline is still strong across industries.