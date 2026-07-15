Wipro leans into sovereign AI amid rising data privacy concerns
Wipro is leaning into "sovereign AI" (basically, AI that follows local rules) to power its next phase of growth.
With countries getting more serious about data privacy and control, CEO Srinivas Pallia shared at the company's 80th AGM that there's strong demand from governments and businesses for homegrown, regulation-friendly AI.
Wipro unit builds SLMs and agents
Wipro's dedicated AI unit is leading the charge by building small language models (SLMs), AI agents, and focusing on responsible, secure tech.
They're teaming up with partners (including startups in their own Ventures portfolio) to create industry-specific platforms and custom solutions.
This trend isn't just about Wipro: it's part of a bigger shift in India's $280 billion IT scene toward building local tech muscle instead of relying on global giants.